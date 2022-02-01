Woman Gives Birth Over Atlantic During Flight From Ghana to U.S.

It was an air delivery like no other.

A woman gave birth over the weekend to a baby boy thousands of feet above the Atlantic during a United Airlines flight from Ghana to the U.S.

In a statement, United Airlines said its crew had "acted quickly" to help ensure the delivery could be carried out safely on Flight 997, which left Accra, Ghana, on Saturday and landed at the Washington Dulles International Airport early Sunday morning.

"We were especially thrilled to see the plane land with one extra, especially beautiful, customer onboard," the airline said.

