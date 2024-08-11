Waterbury

Woman killed in Waterbury, Connecticut hit-and-run

NBC Connecticut

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Main Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Once there, police said they found an adult woman in the roadway. It appeared she had been struck by a vehicle.

After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Investigators have not said what type of vehicle may have been involved.

The woman was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

