Woman killed in Waterbury, Connecticut hit-and-run

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Main Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Once there, police said they found an adult woman in the roadway. It appeared she had been struck by a vehicle.

After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Investigators have not said what type of vehicle may have been involved.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The woman was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.