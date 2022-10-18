LISTEN: Is the Mexican National Team Ready for the World Cup?

Editor's Note: "Fútbol y Soccer" is a bilingual podcast. Listen in Spanish to start, or jump ahead 12 minutes and 28 seconds for the interview in English.

The Mexican national soccer enters every World Cup with high expectations, and this year, it'll be up to controversial coach Tata Martino to try and guide them to a first victory

"It's just going to be very compelling to see if they can get over the hump, if they can block out the noise, and just perform like Mexico traditionally does at the World Cup," Felipe Cárdenas, a writer who covers MLS and the Mexican national soccer team for The Athletic.

He joined host Jesus Quiñonez for the second episode of our new podcast, "Fútbol y Soccer," where you'll hear from lots of soccer experts, word-class players and other sports figures who've experienced a World Cup firsthand.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Felipe shared his expectations about this year's tournament the next one, in North America in 2026, as well as how the U.S. national team is preparing for Qatar.

Listen below or on top of this story, and subscribe so you don’t miss any of the episodes -- they're available now on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Art19, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.