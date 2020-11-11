YouTube Experiences Widespread Outage

YouTube said late Wednesday it was working to resolve an issue that prevented many users from playing videos.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors internet outages and outages that affect specific sites, tweeted that user reports indicated YouTube was having problems since 7:13 p.m. ET

YouTube TV also was affected by the outage, users said.

Users on Downdetector reported getting "something went wrong" and other messages. The site said more than 250,000 users reported outages.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

