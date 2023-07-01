NHL free agency

Bruins sign Morgan Geekie to two-year, $4 million free agent contract

Geekie is coming off a career year with the Seattle Kraken.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Bruins added some much-needed depth at center on Day 1 of NHL free agency.

Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie was not extended a qualifying offer earlier this week, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Bruins scooped him up Saturday with a two-year contract worth a total of $4 million ($2 million salary cap hit).

TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie reported that 10 teams were interested in Geekie.

Geekie, who will turn 25 on July 20, is a versatile player who can play center or right wing on the third or fourth line. He has great size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and plays a tough, tenacious style of hockey.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bruins free agency analysis

Milan Lucic 11 hours ago

Milan Lucic returns to Bruins, signs contract on Day 1 of NHL free agency

NHL free agency 12 hours ago

Bruins sign James van Riemsdyk to one-year contract in low-risk move

Geekie also had a career-best season offensively in 2022-23 with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 69 games despite averaging just 10:27 of ice time per night. In fact, he had the most points among all NHL forwards who averaged under 11 minutes per game last season.

The Bruins now have nine forwards under contract with around $9.6 million in salary cap space after adding Geekie, Milan Lucic and James van Riemsdyk on Day 1 of free agency.

This article tagged under:

NHL free agencyBruins offseasonNick GossNHL offseason
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us