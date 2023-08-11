Bergeron receives long, emotional standing ovation at Quebec City pro-am

Recently retired Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will always be beloved in Boston. He is one of the five-best players in B's history and helped the franchise end a 39-year title drought with a Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

Bergeron is also beloved in Quebec City, and that was evident again Thursday night.

The six-time Selke Trophy winner was in attendance at a pro-am game at Quebec City's Videotron Center, and the more than 10,000 fans in attendance chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.

Patrice Bergeron gets one of the longest standing ovations you’ll ever see at a Pro-Am game in Quebec City.



What a send-off 🥹



(via @MikLalancette) pic.twitter.com/DkFSPYkXUQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 11, 2023

Bergeron is from L'Ancienne-Lorette, which is a suburb of Quebec City. He has been an inspiration to an entire generation of players who have lived and/or were born in this region, and that will continue to be the case for many years.

Bergeron will eventually have his No. 37 retired to the rafters at TD Garden in Boston, and the ovation he will receive on that night will be epic.