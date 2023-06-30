Boston's newest politics show moving to NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced "@Issue," the Sunday morning politics show launched earlier this year on NECN, is moving to NBC10 beginning this Sunday, July 2, at 11:30 a.m., immediately following "Meet the Press." Episodes will also stream live on the station’s streaming news channel, NBC Boston News, and encore on NECN.

"@Issue" is a weekly program co-hosted by NBC10 Boston anchor Cory Smith and NBC10 Boston political analyst Sue O'Connell. The program provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of politics and government from Beacon Hill to Capitol Hill, offering viewers and voters insight from experts across the political spectrum and a direct line to those in power.

This new timeslot will allow viewers to move seamlessly from the nationally focused "Meet the Press" to a show homing in on local issues that matter to those who call the Commonwealth home.

“Cory and Sue have worked for years covering politics. Sue has been a New England staple, offering political analysis as only a native-born Bostonian could. Cory is passionate about getting to the story behind the story, digging deep and reporting in context," said Kirsten Wolff, V.P. of News at NBC10 Boston. "Together they are a unique and impactful team.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the short time it's been on the air, the show has included interviews with state and congressional lawmakers, presidential candidates, political journalists, academics and campaign strategists. O'Connell and Smith have also provided live coverage of history-making events in American politics, most recently travelling to Miami to report on the federal indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is the first former president to face federal criminal charges. Plus, we talk about balance of power on Beacon Hill and LGBTQ+ pride, rights and politics.

"@Issue" reinforces NBC10's commitment to political coverage, going beyond the headlines and delivering in-depth reporting and analysis.