Baker Says He Won't Support Fellow Republican Trump in 2020 Election

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wouldn't say Wednesday who he'll vote for in the presidential election, but he said who he won't support: his party's nominee.

After avoiding the question at a news conference on Massachusetts' budget, the Republican governor's staff released a statement saying he "cannot support President Donald Trump for president."

The statement from communications director Lizzy Guyton added that Baker "is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He'll leave the election analysis to the pundits."

Earlier, when a reporter asked Baker who he'd be supporting for president, the governor said he'd take a pass on answering. He also revealed he hasn't decided how he'll vote in November's election.

It's not the first time Baker has expressed opposition to Trump. Last month, Baker criticized the president for refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, which prompted Trump to tweet that Baker is a "Republican in Name Only."

Baker has also hit out at the president for ignoring the advice of public health officials following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Baker is one of several centrist Republicans across the country governing states that tend to vote Democratic, like Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, who said in August that he won't vote for Trump, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Baker has high approval ratings from Massachusetts residents of both parties and relationships on both sides of the aisle. He recently endorsed Rep. Richard Neal, one of the Democrats' top members of Congress, in his primary, while also backing fellow centrist Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in her battle to win in the general election.