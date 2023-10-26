Congressman reverses course, calls for assault weapons ban after Lewiston killings

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a moderate Democrat who represents the Maine district where Wednesday's mass shootings took place, says his previous objection to an assault weapons ban was a mistake.

Golden is a native of Lewiston, where at least 18 people were killed in shootings at a bowling alley and a restaurant.

Speaking Thursday about the killings, Golden expressed regret for opposing a ban of such weapons, and commitment to pushing for one now.

"At a time like this, a leader is forced to grapple with things that are far greater than his or herself," he said. "Humility is called for, and accountability is sought by the victims of a tragedy such as this one."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The congressman said his past stance was based, in part, on "a false confidence that our community was above this and could be in full control."

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine," Golden said. "For the good of my community, I will work with any colleague to get this done in the time that I have left in Congress."

Reaction continues to pour in after shootings at two Lewiston businesses left at least 18 people dead.

Golden spoke alongside Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who asked if she would also support a ban of assault weapons.

"I think it's more important that we ban very-high-capacity magazines," she said. "I think that would have more input and more effectiveness. We had an assault weapon ban, which I'd supported, that was in effect for 10 years. It applied to, I believe, 17 or 19 styles of weapons. Later, the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein proposed an expansion that would have covered 157 weapons, and it was based not on functionality, but on cosmetic features. So there's always more that we can do. I was a co-author of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided funding, for example, for red- and yellow-flag laws, and for mental health clinics, which I think is important as well. So certainly, there's always more that can be done."

Collins and Golden are among many lawmakers from Maine and elsewhere who have spoken out after the shootings.

"I've been working for the people of Maine for a long time, and I don't think I've ever felt so heartsick," said Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

Eighteen people are dead and more than a dozen wounded in two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, and murder suspect Robert Card remained at large nearly a day later.

"We're the safest place in the nation. We're the place where people never thought there would be a mass shooting," said Rep. Chellie Pingree.

President Joe Biden and others within his administration reached out to local leaders to offer help.

"Last night, the president called me," Collins said at the press conference. "He stepped out of the state dinner with the Australian prime minister to offer any help that the federal government could provide the city of Lewiston, Androscoggin County, and the state of Maine."

Police are still piecing together what led to the killings of at least 18 people at two Maine businesses.

"I can't quote him exactly, but it was something to the effect of, 'Man, this is awful. What we can do, we will,'" King said.

"We just had a conversation with Merrick Garland, the attorney general, who says all resources are here," said Pingree.

King and Pingree both said conversation about gun control is difficult in Maine.

"We have one of the highest records of gun ownership in the country, and the lowest level of gun violence," King said.

"They love to go hunting, it's a family activity," added Pingree. "People care deeply about gun ownership."

That said, King believes certain changes are possible in the days ahead.

"High-capacity magazines, and the other is something called bump stocks, which makes a regular semi-automatic rifle into an automatic," King said.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, shares comments on the mass shooting in her home state of Maine.

Collins added that she was "the lead Republican sponsor" of a bill to ban bump stocks, which was struck down by a federal appeals court in New Orleans earlier this year.

"I still support the bump stock legislation," she said.

Maine residents in some areas are being asked to shelter in place as authorities look for the person responsible. Some of those involved in the search were also involved in the response to the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, which concluded after a five-day manhunt.