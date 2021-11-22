COVID Should Not Disrupt Thanksgiving, Baker Says

Massachusetts families "should enjoy their Thanksgiving" with confidence even as COVID-19 cases tick upward, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

Baker, who toured small businesses in Needham to promote a local shopping initiative, noted that more than 5 million Bay Staters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Families concerned about the virus could purchase rapid tests to give themselves an added layer of security, Baker added.

"It's still a big opportunity for us to get back to what I would describe as something that will feel more like a traditional holiday," Baker said.

