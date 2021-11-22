holidays

COVID Should Not Disrupt Thanksgiving, Baker Says

Families concerned about the virus could purchase rapid tests to give themselves an added layer of security, the governor said

By Chris Lisinksi

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks about the holiday season in Needham, Massachusetts, on Monday Nov. 22, 2021.
Massachusetts families "should enjoy their Thanksgiving" with confidence even as COVID-19 cases tick upward, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

Baker, who toured small businesses in Needham to promote a local shopping initiative, noted that more than 5 million Bay Staters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Families concerned about the virus could purchase rapid tests to give themselves an added layer of security, Baker added.

"It's still a big opportunity for us to get back to what I would describe as something that will feel more like a traditional holiday," Baker said.

Do you have the honor of making Thanksgiving dinner for the family this year? It's a lot of work, but if you have a plan, you can get it all done.
