Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen Lends Song ‘The Rising' for Powerful DNC Video

By Sophie Reardon

In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Brad Barket/Invision/AP

The Democratic National Convention used singer Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising" in a video contrasting the most difficult moments in the past three years under President Donald Trump with a message of hope and unity from Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The video, which was played on the first night of the DNC Monday, opens with images of towns and football stadiums emptied out from the coronavirus pandemic, the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, George Floyd's death and a viral video of Trump throwing a roll of paper towels to a crowd in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

2020 25 mins ago

DNC Night 1: Michelle Obama's Speech and Other Top Moments

Michelle Obama 51 mins ago

Michelle Obama Assails Trump as Democrats Open Convention

With the line "left the house this morning," images of firefighters cheering healthcare workers leaving their shift, a child running down the street in a superhero's cape, and young men and women leaving for school and work in the morning paint an image of resiliency and hope.

As the music fades to the background, Biden stickers, posters and t-shirts are seen at a pre-pandemic campaign rally, with the Democratic nominee saying, "there is not a single thing we can't do if we do it together."

This article tagged under:

Bruce SpringsteenJoe BidenElections 2020Democratic National Convention
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us