Democrats revamp campaign as they begin battleground state blitz

A revamped 2024 presidential race settled into familiar campaign form. Attack lines are being workshopped in real time as both campaigns touched down in Wisconsin Wednesday.

“She’s a fake and the American people have to look at her record if we want to know how she stands on the issues because her words can’t be trusted,” said Republican Vice-Presidential nominee JD Vance.

“He sows chaos and division among the people and that’s to say nothing of the job he did as president,” said Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, Tim Walz.

Candidate changes and sparring aside, the electoral math of this race remains the same. States like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada will play a decisive role with each scheduled to receive candidate visits over the next few days.



“Battleground states are what matters in presidential politics,” said New Hampshire Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque. “It’s the rules of the game.”

New Hampshire will likely be added to the lengthy list of events, but Levesque says it may take longer for candidates to visit the Granite State.

“I think New Hampshire will be on that second tier,” he explained. “In our latest polling we had Harris up by six here. Right now it seems like Democrats are doing fairly well.”

If history is any indication, candidates should be wary about leaving New Hampshire out of their electoral calculations.

“If Al Gore had won New Hampshire’s four electoral votes he would have become President of the United States,” said Levesque.