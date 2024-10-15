Washington

Ethel Kennedy to be honored at memorial with Biden, Obama and Clinton in attendance

The widow of Robert F. Kennedy and matriarch of the powerful political dynasty died last week at 96

By Staff Reports

Ethel Kennedy in 2017
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

The three most recent Democratic presidents will be on hand Wednesday at a memorial service in Washington honoring the life of Ethel Kennedy.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

President Joe Biden will be in attendance, as will former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The White House confirmed that Biden will deliver a eulogy.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Ethel Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, died last week at the age of 96. She leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren as well as a legacy of work for human rights and social justice causes.

The Washington service comes two days after a funeral mass for Kennedy on Cape Cod.

Kennedy, the widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, died last week at 96 after suffering a stroke a week earlier.

More on Ethel Kennedy

Massachusetts Oct 11

Remembering Ethel Kennedy: Family gathers in Mass. after matriarch's death

Massachusetts Oct 10

Ethel Kennedy dies at 96 after lifetime of service, achievement and heartbreaking loss

Music & Musicians Oct 10

How Ethel Kennedy inspired Taylor Swift's song ‘Starlight'

This article tagged under:

WashingtonJoe BidenBarack ObamaBill Clinton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us