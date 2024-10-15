Ethel Kennedy to be honored at memorial with Biden, Obama and Clinton in attendance

The three most recent Democratic presidents will be on hand Wednesday at a memorial service in Washington honoring the life of Ethel Kennedy.
The service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
President Joe Biden will be in attendance, as will former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
The White House confirmed that Biden will deliver a eulogy.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
The Washington service comes two days after a funeral mass for Kennedy on Cape Cod.
Kennedy, the widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, died last week at 96 after suffering a stroke a week earlier.