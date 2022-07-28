Governor Baker to Sign 2023 Fiscal Budget Thursday

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign the 2023 fiscal year state budget Thursday morning.

The Republican governor had a Friday deadline to act on the $52.7 billion annual budget that legislators sent last week.

During Thursday's signing, the governor could announce any vetoes or amendments to the budget.

The budget plan approved by lawmakers last Monday includes $1.2 billion in unrestricted aid to cities and towns, nearly $6 billion for local school aid and more than $110 million to increase access to school meals.

The plan also sets aside $266 million to help the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority address safety concerns spotlighted in a recent review of the transit agency by the Federal Transit Administration.

In addition, the budget creates a two-year pilot program aimed at providing individuals and families who earn up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level — about $68,000 a year for an individual and $139,000 for a family of four — access to subsidized health care coverage with reduced premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

The signing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the State House. Afterwards, Governor Baker is scheduled to head to Washington D.C., where he is expected to federal officials about energy and healthcare.