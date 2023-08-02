How will Trump's 2020 conspiracy charges impact his 2024 campaign?

Political pundits claim Donald Trump is still leading the pack among Republicans in New Hampshire, but with the primaries still six months away, many voters told NBC10 Boston that they remain undecided.

The former president is criminally charged with trying to overturn the 2020 election in the run-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Despite the serious nature of these charges, GOP strategist Jim Merrill, who has served in senior roles on the George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio campaigns, doesn't think it will make a major impact on how people vote in the 2024 election.

"Right now, President Trump is king of the hill in New Hampshire," Merrill said. "We don't have the data yet to see whether this moves votes hearts and minds, but I suspect it won't. I suspect that this will likely solidify and boast basically where people have been over the last several months."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston's Sue O'Connell and Cory Smith are in Washington before former President Donald Trump's scheduled arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That rings true for David Mills, a New Hampshire voter who emphasized the ongoing legal battle is delivering a major blow to Trump's finances — money that could be spent on his campaign.

"I think the timing is choreographed by the Democrats," Mills said. "Look at all the money that he had to spend on lawyers … He spent multi-millions of dollars on lawyers — they may be trying to bankrupt him."

While some voters like Mills believe President Joe Biden is weaponizing the Department of Justice, others see Trump's latest indictment as justice.

"I believe he did do those things and he needs to be punished for it," said Leanne Johnson, a Florida voter who was visiting family in New Hampshire Wednesday.

But even Johnson, who isn't a Trump fan, believes the charges are politically motivated.

"I think they've been out to get him since before he was elected," Johnson said. "They were talking about impeaching him before Inauguration Day, so I think they have always been after him."

Harvey Silverglate, a criminal defense attorney based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is representing alleged co-conspirator John Eastman, who's accused of pushing a plan to use fake electors to challenge the election results. He also questioned the timing of the indictment.

"The timing is appallingly bad judgment," Silverglate said. "And I believe done in bad faith to keep him from being the Republican nominee for president."

Regardless of politics, voters in Manchester agreed on one thing — the charges against Trump were not surprising.