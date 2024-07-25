Decision 2024

Mass. Democratic State Committee endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

This comes as many Democrats are mobilizing around Harris, following President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid

By Thea DiGiammerino

The Massachusetts Democratic State Committee has voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

This comes as many Democrats are mobilizing around Harris, following President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid.

"The message is clear: there is resounding support for Vice President Harris from Democrats here in Massachusetts and around the country," Steve Kerrigan, chair of the Mass. Democratic Party, wrote in a media statement. "Our party is united, energized, and ready to defeat Donald Trump and J.D. Vance this November."

Earlier this week the state's party delegates also voted to endorse Harris as the presidential nominee. Leaders are calling on Democrats to embrace Harris's campaign and stand united in their support.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey, and U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have also endorsed Harris.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
