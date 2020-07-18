Condolences and remembrances have been pouring in for Rep. John Lewis, one of the lions of the civil rights fight of the 1960s, who died Friday at 80.

Massachusetts politicians joined in, hailing the longtime public servant who is perhaps most famous for leading the march on the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, for which he was beaten by police. The Bay State politicians called Lewis' life an inspiration and the country bereft for losing him.

Among them was Rep. Richard Neal, the chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Lewis served on the committee as well, and their offices are next to each other in Washington, D.C.

Neal said Lewis' death left him "heartbroken," saying Lewis' courage and optimism and his trademark brand of "good trouble" -- civil disobedience -- often helped the nation, and that he was a paragon of "love, kindness, and forgiveness."

"Serving alongside Congressman Lewis in the House of Representatives has been the honor of my life. His leadership and grace guided much of the Ways and Means Committee’s – and Congress’s – most meaningful and important work," Neal said in a statement.

"Serving alongside Congressman Lewis in the House of Representatives has been the honor of my life. His leadership and grace guided much of the Ways and Means Committee's – and Congress's – most meaningful and important work," Neal said in a statement.

Sen. Ed Markey released a statement saying Lewis was a personal inspiration and fought for the soul of the country he loved.

"Congressman John Lewis knew better than anyone how to build and lead a movement that modeled the kind of world we want to create. He was a man of integrity, intelligence, and clarity of purpose, and his spirit flowed through every single protester on America’s streets chanting Black Lives Matters and making good trouble," Markey said.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III said Lewis will continue to lead Americans through his legacy, just as he had in his life.

"Today our nation lost a giant. John Lewis didn’t just change this country, he changed the world. With unbending optimism and unyielding faith in our better angels, he spent his life fighting to make this nation kinder, stronger and more just than he found it. And beyond any doubt, that’s exactly what he did during his time on this earth," Kennedy said.

Many more politicians, current and former, weighed in on Lewis' life and legacy.

John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity.



Rest in power, John. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2020

John Lewis’ unwavering sense of justice and unique, quiet determination to always act on conscience made him a walking inspiration wherever he went. It was a privilege of a lifetime to know him. There’s no better example to all who want to know what citizenship and courage means. pic.twitter.com/i1mn3dX3gx — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) July 18, 2020

America mourns a true hero today. @RepJohnLewis led a righteous life of courage, peace and virtue.



America mourns a true hero today. @RepJohnLewis led a righteous life of courage, peace and virtue.

His lifelong commitment to the fight for civil rights challenged our country to open its eyes and strive to be better. #GoodTrouble

UMass President Marty Meehan, a former congressman, mourned Lewis as a man who never gave up on his life's work.

"After I was elected to Congress in 1993, John was one of the first members that I was able to meet. John’s genuine openness to sharing his time, wisdom and experience is something I will be eternally grateful for," Meehan said in a statement.