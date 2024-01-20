GOP candidates make final push in New Hampshire before primary

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley have been the candidates making stops across New Hampshire again today to encourage people to get out to vote in the primary.

Representative Elise Stefanik is holding a campaign event for Trump at 10 a.m. in Manchester, followed by a rally where he will deliver a speech at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena for 7 p.m. tonight.

Nikki Haley has come closest to Trump in the New Hampshire polls. She kicks off her campaign events at the Keene Country Club at 11a.m., from there, she heads to Peterborough Town Hall for 1 p.m., then Franklin Pierce University for politics and pizza at 2:30 p.m., ending with a rally in Nashua at 6 p.m..

Both candidates have been busy in New Hampshire with events all week.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Ron DeSantis has barely been in New Hampshire, focusing most of his resources into Iowa.

Someone else we haven’t seen much of here in New Hampshire is President Joe Biden, who is the first president running for reelection to skip the New Hampshire primary in more than 50 years, but there are write-in efforts for him across the state.

Last month, the Democratic National Committee said the primary was quote “not compliant” with their rules because the date was set too early.

It was Biden’s idea to bump the Granite State from its first-in-the-nation primary spot in favor of South Carolina, which resuscitated his struggling campaign in 2020.