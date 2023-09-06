Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in New Hampshire

A standing room only crowd in Merrimack, New Hampshire showed what one debate can do. Former UN Secretary Nikki Haley is riding a wave of momentum and piquing voters' interest in the process.

"I watched the Republican debate and thought I would be a DeSantis guy," said New Hampshire voter, Ron Belanger, adding, "She knocked my socks off."

Haley's experience as ambassador to the United Nations shaped many of her talking points. Ukraine and Israel both came up, along with the threat of China and the headlines that country has made both abroad and here on United States soil.

"Did you ever think we would see a Chinese spy balloon looking at us? What a national embarrassment," said Haley.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Haley also spoke on the issue of age in Washington. The GOP presidential hopeful voiced support for term limits and believes the country can go one step further.

"Mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75," said Haley.

Joining Haley on the stage was New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. The Granite State governor spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston, detailing why he is supporting Haley as a potential GOP nominee.

"We have a lot of good options out there, but that's what the primary is all about! There's time to widdle it down, narrow it down. Clearly she is one of the leading voices in the Republican party," Sununu said.

Haley and the rest of the GOP field have only a few more weeks until the next Republican primary debate. That event is scheduled for September 27 in Los Angeles.