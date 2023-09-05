Trailing Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in NH

Former Vice President, Mike Pence is making tracks across the Granite State. After holding multiple events over Labor Day Weekend, Pence was in the town of Raymond to speak with voters.

Many of those in attendance voiced support for Pence.

"I think it's his presence. I think he's honest. Very, very important," New Hampshire voter Gayle Puzas said.

"I think he told the truth about a lot of things in this country," added Sally Paradis, another Grantie State voter.

Pence covered a whole host of topics, including immigration, abortion and Medicare prescription drug negotiations. But voters also wanted to talk about Donald Trump and how Pence plans to catch-up to his former running mate and current favorite for the GOP nomination.

"What can you do to differentiate yourself from the likes of Donald Trump?" one person asked.

Pence replied by saying he will out-work everyone in the crowded field, including Trump. His comments brought applause, but also the question of whether he would support Trump as the GOP nominee. He answered yes during Tuesday's town hall event, but was pressed later by NBC10 Boston on whether he would still be behind Trump if the former president was convicted in one of his four criminal indictments.

"I don't want to prejudge that defense. I want to respect the judicial process that's underway. At the end of the day I wish these matters were left to voters," Pence said.

One of those cases ties back to Jan. 6, 2021, which some voters showed appreciation for on Tuesday.

Pence said he's never surprised to see that reaction.

"I'll always believe by God's grace I did my duty that day to support and defend the constitution of the United States," he said.

But his focus is now fixed on the future, hoping this campaign leads him back to the White House. He said he has little interest in other titles.

"Would you ever consider being vice president again?" we asked, "If you were asked by a potential nominee?"

"I think running for vice president twice is enough for any American. I'm running for the Republican nomination for president," Pence answered.

The former vice president isn't alone on the campaign trail in New Hampshire this week. Former South Carolina governor and United Nations Secretary Nikki Haley will be making her way through the Granite State this week as well.

Stay tuned to NBC10 Boston for a look more of the candidates as we get closer to the first in the nation primary in 2024.