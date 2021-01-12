NYC Looks to End Trump Contracts for Central Park Ice Rinks, Bronx Golf Course

New York City is looking to terminate its contracts with President Donald Trump to run two Central Park skating rinks and other facilities after a Trump-inspired mob rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government, a clearly unconstitutional act, and people died,” the Democratic mayor said at a news briefing. “That’s unforgivable. So our legal team is right now assessing the options, and as quickly as we come to a resolution we’re going to have something to say.”

The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. An email seeking a response to de Blasio’s comments indicating a wish to cancel the contracts was sent to Trump Organization representatives.

If the city terminates its contracts, it will be another example of the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters affecting the Republican president’s business interests.

The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump’s accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is preparing to vote on impeaching Trump for a second time over his role in inciting the deadly attack.

Trump said Tuesday he bore no responsibility for fomenting the insurrection, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praising them while they were carrying out the assault.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump asserted.