Tania Fernandes Anderson returns to work after arrest

Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was back at work Monday despite calls from colleagues and city leaders to resign after her arrest on federal corruption charges.

Just days after her arraignment, Fernandes Anderson stuck to the script while seeming to signal she's planning to stay in her role.

The councilor is facing five counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one of aiding and abetting theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The charges stem from an alleged kickback scheme involving a staff member.

Monday, she gaveled in a virtual city council hearing on historic racial harms and upholding civil rights in District 7, seeming to ignore Mayor Michelle Wu's and fellow city councilors' calls for her to step down after her arrest.

"Like any member of the community, Councilor Fernandes Anderson has the right to a fair legal process," Wu said in a statement Friday. "But the serious nature of these charges undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city. I urge Councilor Fernandes Anderson to resign."

"Given the severity of the allegations brought against her, and the direct impact that they have on residents’ ability to see the Boston City Council as their faithful stewards, it is in the best interest of the body that she resign," City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said in a statement.

City Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn also called for her resignation last week in interviews with NBC10 Boston. Both took part in Monday's hearing.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson on Friday pleaded not guilty to serious federal charges that prompted calls for her resignation from Mayor Michelle Wu and other city councilors.

"Thank you for gathering us to advocate for your district," Murphy said.

O'Brien said the debate may ultimately be decided by those living in District 7.

"The single best way for her to stay is if her constituents back her, and if she has to leave, it's because her constituents abandoned her," she said.

Fernandes Anderson isn't due back in court until the new year. The Boston City Council is scheduled to meet for the first time since the indictment this Wednesday.

In a statement to her constituents Wednesday, Fernandes Anderson said, “You know that I am always transparent with you and always available. My job is to show up and fight for you, and I will continue to do just that.”

Fernandes Anderson became the first African immigrant and first Muslim elected to the council in November 2021. She was reelected in 2023.

Each of the five wire fraud charges carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The theft count carries a penalty of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.