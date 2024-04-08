Trump's comments on abortion met with frustration on both sides

Reaction came swiftly on Monday after former President Donald Trump laid out his thoughts on the abortion issue ahead of the 2024 election.

“Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others. That’s what they will be. This is about the will of the people,” said Trump.

That perspective is creating rifts on both sides. Backers of abortion access call it a political stunt that glosses over Trump’s previous actions while in the White House.

“Right now in this country there are 21 states that practically ban abortions,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, “so if you’re supporting the states on this one, you’re supporting abortion bans.”

“It’s wrong to leave people behind. One in three women live in a state with an abortion ban and our rights are not negotiable,” said Rebecca Hart of Reproductive Equity Now.

Abortion opponents outlined areas where they agree with the former president.

“The goal is to protect human rights and empower women to choose life. Whichever level we do that at, is where we should do it,” said Jason Hennessey of New Hampshire Right to Life.

But many remain focused on fighting for a more national approach.

“Ultimately, there will have to be a federal solution to this issue,” said Sam Whiting of the Massachusetts Family Institute.

During the video Trump did not mention his views on a national abortion ban or whether he would sign such a bill if he is elected in November.