Recalled ice cream sold in 19 states may be connected to Listeria outbreak, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream announced on Wednesday that it is recalling its Soft Serve On The Go cups over possible Listeria contamination.

Two cases of Listeria have been reported: one in New York and one in Pennsylvania. Both individuals were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.

One person who became ill reported to have eaten Soft Serve On The Go, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture then tested samples of the product and one tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

People who get Listeria can develop short-term symptoms like headaches, fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the FDA. It also says Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and local partners, to investigate the possible link between the Soft Serve on the Go and the Listeria infections.

Real Kosher Ice Cream, located in Brooklyn, N.Y., distributed the cups to 19 states -- California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia -- and Washington, D.C. It has also been distributed internationally to Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Belgium.

The recall impacts the 8 oz. cup of six Soft Serve On The Go flavors and impacts all products produced up to Aug. 4.

Real Kosher has ceased production of the Soft Serve On The Go cups. Customers are advised to stop consumption of the product immediately.