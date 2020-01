The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.



The 49ers rolled past Green Bay Packers 37-20 Sunday night, advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013 and the 7th time in franchise history.

Earlier Sunday the Chiefs claimed the AFC championship in a 35-24 victory against the Tennessee Titans. It will be the Chiefs first Super Bowl appearance since 1970 and their third overall.

The Super Bowl will be held Feb. 2 in Miami.