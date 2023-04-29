Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Receives Loud Ovation While Attending Rangers-Devils Game

The New York Jets quarterback attended the game at Madison Square Garden with some of his new teammates

By Mike Gavin

Rodgers receives loud ovation while attending Rangers-Devils game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers received his first Broadway welcome.

The New York Jets quarterback got a rousing ovation while attending Game 6 of the first-round series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Rodgers, who was introduced as Jets quarterback Wednesday after being acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, attended the game with running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Clips of Rodgers' press conference showed on the videoboard before cutting to the future Hall of Famer seated in the stands a few rows behind the Rangers' bench.

Considering the tri-state fan bases the Rangers and Devils both include Jets fans, which team was Rodgers rooting for? He wasn't wearing a Rangers jersey like his Jets teammates, but he was cheering for the Rangers. As did his fellow New York quarterback, Daniel Jones of the Giants, earlier in the series when he was in attendance at the Garden earlier.

The Jets made the blockbuster trade official on Wednesday after weeks of speculation. They gave the Packers the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays more than 65% of snaps next year and brought back the No. 15 overall pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick and the Super Bowl XLV MVP.   

Rodgers wasted no time taking in a New York postseason experience. He'll get many more ovations if he can help the Jets end their Super Bowl drought.

“That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

