All NFL Teams Honor Damar Hamlin With New Twitter Avatar

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres also changed their Twitter avatar to show support for Hamlin

By Eric Mullin

Damar Hamlin is on the mind of the entire NFL community.

All 32 teams have changed their Twitter avatar to show support for the hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety. The graphic that all teams are using as their avatar features Hamlin's No. 3 and the message "Pray for Damar."

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres also followed suit.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the Paycor Stadium field following a hit in Monday night's postponed game against the Bengals. He was administered CPR by medical personnel for roughly 10 minutes before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains at the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Hamlin, 24, is in his second NFL season. The Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft following a five-year career at the University of Pittsburgh.

