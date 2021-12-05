US Expected to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this week, a senior administration official told NBC News late Sunday.

A diplomatic boycott would mean that no U.S. government officials would attend the games, but U.S. athletes would still be allowed to compete.

A full boycott was not anticipated.

CNN first reported the news of the expected announcement.

