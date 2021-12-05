Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

US Expected to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

The administration of President Joe Biden has been under pressure from lawmakers to take a stand against China's human rights abuses

In this 2018 file photo, a visitor walks past logos of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games during the Beijing Olympic Expo marking the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Olympic Games, in Beijing.
Wang Zhao | AFP | Getty Images

The Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this week, a senior administration official told NBC News late Sunday.

A diplomatic boycott would mean that no U.S. government officials would attend the games, but U.S. athletes would still be allowed to compete.

A full boycott was not anticipated.

CNN first reported the news of the expected announcement.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationJoe BidenBeijing Winter Olympics
