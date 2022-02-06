Team USA Eliminated From Mixed Doubles Curling After Loss to Switzerland

There is still plenty of curling left to be played at the 2022 Winter Olympics but there is now one less opportunity to medal in the sport for Team USA.

American duo Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys fell 6-5 to Switzerland in mixed doubles curling competition on Sunday morning ending their chances at the medal podium.

With the win, Swiss tandem Jenny Perret and Martin Rios officially knocked out the Americans from semifinal contention in mixed doubles.

Persinger and Plys still have one more round robin matchup against Great Britain at 8 p.m. Sunday but will not be advancing after posting a 3-5 record in their first eight contests in tournament play.

Switzerland plays Norway before the mixed doubles semifinals on Monday beginning at 7:05 a.m.

Curling is like rolling cans of paint, the length of basketball court across ice as thick as a steak