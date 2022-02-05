What To Know About Winter Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has become the legendary face of snowboarding.

The 35-year-old is set to compete in his fifth– and last– Winter Olympics. The California native announced on Saturday that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be his last snowboarding competition as he will be retiring from all contests.

White’s quest for gold begins on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET in the men’s halfpipe qualifying. Here’s everything you need to know as White gets set to take the Olympic stage one last time:

How many Olympics has Shaun White competed in?

Shaun White has participated in four Winter Olympics in his career, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be his fifth time at the Games.

How many Olympic gold medals does Shaun White have?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shaun White won gold medals in the snowboard halfpipe event at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Olympics, making him the leader in Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder.

He also holds the world record for capturing the most X-Games gold medals.

How old was Shaun White in his first Olympics?

At the time of Shaun White’s first Winter Olympics in 2006, he was just 19-years-old.

He was given the nickname "Flying Tomato" for his long red hair while competing at the Torino games.

What is Shaun White’s Olympic schedule in Beijing?

Shaun White is scheduled to hit the Olympic stage on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET for the men’s halfpipe qualifying. His next event is Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the men’s halfpipe final.

How can I watch Shaun White’s run?

Shaun White fans can watch him in action on NBC or live-stream the action on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Why is Shaun White retiring?

Shaun White made a shocking announcement that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be his last snowboarding competition.

In a news conference, he said: “I think this will be my, well this will be my last competition too, which is pretty special.”

White has suffered knee and back injuries throughout his decorated career, which has led him to miss competition and training time.

White revealed his decision to leave the sport came to him suddenly while he was on a chairlift that he took over an empty mountain.

“I was just watching… the sun go down and it just hit me, he said. “It was very sad and a surreal moment but really joyous as well.”