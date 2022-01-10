Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing Olympics

World Cup Events Canceled to Protect Olympic Athletes From Virus

Any athlete testing positive for COVID-19 so soon before traveling to the Winter Games that open on Feb. 4 risks being quarantined and denied entry to China

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, Erik Valnes of Norway compete during the Individual Sprint at the FIS World Cup Cross-Country Oberstdorf
Federico Modica/NordicFocus/Getty Images

The last scheduled World Cup meeting in cross-country skiing before the Beijing Olympics was canceled on Monday to protect athletes from the risk of COVID-19 infection in Slovenia.

Planica was to host events from Jan. 21-23 in cross-country skiing and Nordic combined for men and women.

“Due to the current acute development of the pandemic in Slovenia, the safety of stakeholders involved at those large-scale events could not be guaranteed,” the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Any athlete testing positive for COVID-19 so soon before traveling to the Winter Games that open on Feb. 4 risks being quarantined and denied entry to China.

FIS said it will look to find a replacement venue for the World Cup events in both disciplines. A men’s Nordic combined meeting is already scheduled in Austria later this month.

Jessie Diggins won the first-ever U.S. Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing in 2018. The Minnesota native says glitter helps her remember sports are fun.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

