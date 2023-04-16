MAP: Places to Watch the Boston Marathon Along Its 26-Mile Route

Boston Marathon Monday has just about arrived, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the road race's path to cheer for the athletes as they make a run for the finish line.

The Boston Athletic Association offers a spectator guide, featuring some of the best places to watch the Boston Marathon, and guidelines to keep in mind if you're planning to go spectate.

Here's an interactive map of the BAA's suggested spectator vantage points. They provided one in each of the eight communities that marathon runners will pass through on Monday morning.