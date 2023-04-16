Boston Holds Events Ahead of Marathon Monday

Several events are happening in and around Boston, Massachusetts before the Boston Marathon on Monday morning.

The “Boston Marathon Golden Retriever Meetup” is one of several events happening on Sunday ahead of the big race. The one-mile walk honors the Boston Marathon dogs who have passed away.

It starts at the Park Street station and ends at the finish line. Many of the pups will be donning one dollar bandanas that say “Golden Strong.” The proceeds go toward the Morris Foundation’s cancer research in golden retrievers.

Other events today include a private dinner with David Ortiz, who’s serving as Grand Marshal of the race this year. The event is raising money for his fund to help children who need heart surgery.

Meanwhile the Greg Hill Foundation is hosting a 10th anniversary benefit concert featuring the Zac Brown Band at MGM music hall. The foundation raises money for victims and supports Boston Marathon survivors.

The performance will showcase acts of courage by honoring the men and women who played vital roles in responding to the 2013 attack.

Although there will be plenty of events before the race, Boston mayor Michelle Wu says she will be there cheering for the runners at the finish line on Monday.

“It's going to be a great race on Monday. We are seeing the numbers even bigger, year after year coming out of the pandemic. And so as we welcome the world's greatest athletes to the city. We're also getting the chance to celebrate our own this will be the first year that the fastest Bostonian award will be given out. So we want to make sure that our Boston residents who are running get a little recognition as well.” said Wu.