BU Women's Basketball Leading NCAA in 3-Pointers

Boston University women’s basketball team has been shooting from downtown a lot; In fact, they’re leading the NCAA in three-point percentage by a slim margin at 41.22%.

Players say it's part of their success this season. They’re currently tied with Holy Cross to lead the Patriot League. Senior players said confidence in their play and their teammates' abilities is the secret sauce to their success so far.

“And just taking the right shots too. Shot selection is a big thing for us. We don’t take the most threes, but we take the best threes. I think that’s what separates us from other teams that are shooters,” said Sydney Johnson, a senior guard on the team.

“My comfort is around the three-point line,” said Maggie Pina, also a senior guard. “Specifically, this year and this summer, my senior year, I wanted to come in and give it everything I had so I’ve been making sure to get up extra shots. I try and get up there almost every day before practice. A lot of my teammates will come with me or stay after.”

As they play through the back half of the season, all eyes are on winning their conference and getting a shot at the NCAA tournament this March.