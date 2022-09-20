Buffalo Bills

Bills Provide Update on Injured Dane Jackson: No Major Damage to Neck, Spinal Cord

Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and Titans WR Treylon Burks in the second quarter of the Bills' 41-7 victory Monday night

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bills' Dane Jackson returns home after Monday night injury scare originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is home safe and sound following a neck injury suffered on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson, who was taken off the field by ambulance after making a tackle on Titans WR Treylon Burks in the second quarter, walked out of Erie County Medical Center on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bills confirmed that there was no significant injury to Jackson's neck and that he was released from the hospital after undergoing a series of tests.

Jackson, 25, had inadvertently collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds on the play, and Jackson's head and neck went backwards as he fell to the field along with Edmunds and Burks.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 40 mins ago

Fall-Feeling Continues as Hurricane Fiona Draws North

Lil nas X 1 hour ago

Lil Nas X Offered Pizza to ‘Homophobic Protesters' in Boston, Then ‘Fell in Love'

Bills teammates surrounded Jackson as he remained down on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and carried off the field on an ambulance.

Buffalo, which went on to rout Tennessee to the tune of 41-7, tweeted out after the injury had occurred that Jackson had full movement in his extremities.

Jackson, who recorded second career interception in Buffalo's season opening win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, is in his third season with the Bills. He was a seventh round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Last season, he started six games for Buffalo and finished with 41 tackles.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Buffalo BillsNFLTennessee TitansDane Jackson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us