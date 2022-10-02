JJ Watt

Cardinals Star J.J. Watt Playing Vs. Panthers Days After Having Heart Shocked

Watt, 33, revealed he went into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday

By Eric Mullin

J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation.

The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior.

Watt said he decided to disclose the information after he was informed it had been leaked to someone and was going to be reported.

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today," Watt wrote in a tweet Sunday. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it."

Atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, is "an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Watt, 33, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday for what the Cardinals listed as "calf/illness."

After being sidelined for the season opener with a calf injury, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has tallied two sacks and three total tackles over Arizona's last two games.

Kickoff between the 1-2 Cardinals and 1-2 Panthers in Charlotte is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

