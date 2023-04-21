Cubs' Drew Smyly loses perfect game bid in heartbreaking fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Drew Smyly almost did what no other pitcher in Chicago Cubs history has, throw a perfect game.

Going into the eighth inning, Smyly was perfect. David Peralta swung and barely connected on what basically was a bunt. Catcher Yan Gomes and Smyly both ran toward the baseball and collided, preventing either from throwing towards first.

Smyly actually got their first and Gomes tried to jump out of the way but ended up jumping on Smyly's back.

Both laid on the ground as Peralta stepped on first base, which also ended the no-hitter bid.

What a way to lose a perfect game pic.twitter.com/k9qHOvWvVO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 21, 2023

It would've been the Cubs' first perfect game in franchise history, had Smyly pulled it off.

There hasn't been a perfect game in baseball since the 2012 season, when the White Sox' Philip Humber, Giants' Matt Cain and Mariners' Félix Hernández each threw one.

Humber's perfect game was actually 11 years ago to the day. And Jake Arrieta threw his second no-hitter on April 21, 2016.

The last time the Cubs threw a no-hitter was coincidentally against the Dodgers in June 2021, not counting the combined no-hitter they threw in spring training. That day Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined for nine innings of hitless baseball.