Patriots

Drug Charges Against Patriots’ Patrick Chung Dropped

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Prosecutors in New Hampshire have agreed to drop drug possession charges against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung as part of a negotiated agreement.

The Belknap County Attorney's Office announced Monday that they have agreed to file what is known as a "conditional nolle prosequi" of the charges, meaning Chung will not face prosecution.

Chung, 32, was indicted in August after prosecutors said he was found to be in possession of cocaine "on or about" June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, where he owns a lakeside home.

As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Chung must remain on good behavior and submit to periodic drug testing for two years. He also has to perform 40 hours of community service in the next 18 months.

Prosecutors said there are several reasons they agreed to this resolution, including that he had no prior criminal record and was fully cooperative and that the amount of drugs found was small. He also voluntarily underwent a full substance abuse evaluation that indicated that he does not need any substance abuse treatment.

More to come.

