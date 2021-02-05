FBI Searching for Stolen Patriots Super Bowl Rings

As New England Patriots fans prepare to watch their former quarterback in the Super Bowl, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for some stolen hardware memorializing the team's brighter days.
The FBI asked the public Friday to help find three stolen Patriots Super Bowl rings. The jewelry honors New England's first three championships in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons.
According to the FBI, all three rings are inscribed with the name "Gill."
The bureau did not say who owned the rings or where they were stolen. But less than two weeks earlier, the division in Omaha, Nebraska, tweeted about another stolen Patriots ring with the same inscription. That ring commemorated the team's victory in the AFC Championship in the 2011 season.
Quarterback Tom Brady won six championships with the Patriots and is trying for a seventh Sunday when his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.