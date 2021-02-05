FBI Searching for Stolen Patriots Super Bowl Rings

As New England Patriots fans prepare to watch their former quarterback in the Super Bowl, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for some stolen hardware memorializing the team's brighter days.

The FBI asked the public Friday to help find three stolen Patriots Super Bowl rings. The jewelry honors New England's first three championships in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons.

#SuperBowlLV has a nice ring to it, but art crime isn't music to our ears. Help the FBI find three stolen New England Patriots Super Bowl rings. Images are representations, not exact items. Submit tips to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. #FindArtFriday https://t.co/NHmESM6ax6 pic.twitter.com/Xpq78cYnho — FBI (@FBI) February 5, 2021

According to the FBI, all three rings are inscribed with the name "Gill."

The bureau did not say who owned the rings or where they were stolen. But less than two weeks earlier, the division in Omaha, Nebraska, tweeted about another stolen Patriots ring with the same inscription. That ring commemorated the team's victory in the AFC Championship in the 2011 season.

If someone is sporting some suspicious bling at your AFC Championship game gathering, take another look. #FBI is looking for this stolen 2011 New England Patriots AFC Championship ring. It’s inscribed with “Gill”. If you can help return it, go to https://t.co/G27WO77Kln pic.twitter.com/Ed7H9vkXiO — FBI Omaha (@FBIOmaha) January 24, 2021

Quarterback Tom Brady won six championships with the Patriots and is trying for a seventh Sunday when his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.