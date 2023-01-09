Finish or finished? Jets’ Robert Saleh gifts strange shirts to players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

An air of confusion continues to surround the New York Jets camp, most recently thanks to a gift from head coach Robert Saleh that’s giving mixed messages.

Following the team’s year-end meeting, Saleh reportedly gifted each player a t-shirt with the word “Finish” on it.

Every #Jets player was given a finish t-shirt after their team meeting. That’s the mentality Robert Saleh wants them to adopt next year. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/wRULF9XPf2 — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) January 9, 2023

While the phrase is assumed to be motivation to build on the upcoming season, it didn’t quite convey on the internet.

Finish what, the season is over. Finish cleaning out their lockers? Robert Saleh is now Ted Lasso. Seems like a good guy, no clue what he’s doing. https://t.co/C8oUfQ3w0D — William Parks (@williamparks184) January 9, 2023

The Jets 2022-23 campaign was a mixed bag. They started out 6-3, including a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals courtesy of backup quarterback Joe Flacco. After returning from injury in early October, Zach Wilson picked up his first four wins before the wheels seemingly fell off in New Jersey.

Not only did the Jets lose their last six games of the season, but they found themselves embroiled in a bit of a quarterback controversy with Wilson publically shrugging off any accountability for the losing streak. There were reports of discontent within the locker room and Saleh ultimately went to Mike White down the stretch.

The Jets finished 7-10 and were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17.

There are certainly a lot of personnel questions surrounding Saleh and the Jets this offseason.

In a press conference on Monday, Saleh said he’s “definitely” going to add a veteran presence in the coaching circle this season, with many pointing to former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak as a prime candidate to lead the Jets offense.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in over a decade. Could 2023 be the year they finish out the job?