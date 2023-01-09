New York Jets

Finish Or Finished? Jets' Robert Saleh Gifts Strange Shirts to Players

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letter

By Charlotte Edmonds

Finish or finished? Jets’ Robert Saleh gifts strange shirts to players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

An air of confusion continues to surround the New York Jets camp, most recently thanks to a gift from head coach Robert Saleh that’s giving mixed messages.

Following the team’s year-end meeting, Saleh reportedly gifted each player a t-shirt with the word “Finish” on it. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While the phrase is assumed to be motivation to build on the upcoming season, it didn’t quite convey on the internet.

The Jets 2022-23 campaign was a mixed bag. They started out 6-3, including a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals courtesy of backup quarterback Joe Flacco. After returning from injury in early October, Zach Wilson picked up his first four wins before the wheels seemingly fell off in New Jersey. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cambridge 19 mins ago

Rally Held Demanding Justice in Police Shooting of Man With Knife in Cambridge

Boston 1 hour ago

Boston Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old

Not only did the Jets lose their last six games of the season, but they found themselves embroiled in a bit of a quarterback controversy with Wilson publically shrugging off any accountability for the losing streak. There were reports of discontent within the locker room and Saleh ultimately went to Mike White down the stretch. 

The Jets finished 7-10 and were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. 

There are certainly a lot of personnel questions surrounding Saleh and the Jets this offseason. 

In a press conference on Monday, Saleh said he’s “definitely” going to add a veteran presence in the coaching circle this season, with many pointing to former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak as a prime candidate to lead the Jets offense. 

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in over a decade. Could 2023 be the year they finish out the job?

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York JetsNFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us