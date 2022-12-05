2022 World Cup

Fútbol y Soccer: Croatia Goalkeeper Saves 3 Penalties and Brazil Dominates South Korea

Now the Croatians will face a Brazilian team that soundly defeated South Korea at the 974 stadium

By Jesús Quiñonez and Ana Mondello-Mata

Brazil v Korea Republic -World Cup

Two more teams punched their ticket to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup at Janoub Stadium on Monday.

Croatia and Japan played to a 1-1 tie during the first 90 minutes and after going scoreless, in extra time the game was decided in the shootout.

The Japanese squad missed three of their four penalty kicks. Meanwhile, Croatia scored all but one of their shots. Mario Pasalic sealed the win for Croatia and they advance to quarterfinals.

Now the Croatians will face a Brazilian team that dominated South Korea at the 974 stadium.

The Canaries had Neymar back and scored four goals in 36 minutes, enough to secure a 4 to 1 victory and take another step towards their 6th World Cup.

Check out our bilingual podcast Fútbol y Soccer where experts, former international soccer players and more give their predictions and their favorites to win this first World Cup in the Middle East.

