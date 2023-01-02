College Football

Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando

The bowl game later tweeted the snack's name was "Ched-Z"

By NBC 6

Twitter / @CitrusBowl

Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday.

During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.

The bowl game later tweeted the snack's name was "Ched-Z."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cheez-It is in its first year sponsoring the annual New Year bowl game while also sponsoring the annual Cheez-It Bowl at the same stadium, in which Florida State defeated Oklahoma in front of that game's mascot Prince Cheddward.

This article tagged under:

College FootballFloridacheez-it citrus bowl
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us