‘Greatest Pain': Cristiano Ronaldo Says Newborn Son Has Died

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday announced that his and Georgina Rodriguez's newborn son died.

In a post on Instagram, the 37-year-old announced: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

In October 2021, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced they were having twins.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the post concluded.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

The Manchester United superstar has four other children.