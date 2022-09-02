How to watch LIV Golf’s The International: Start time, dates, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The fourth event in LIV Golf’s 2022 Invitational Series is almost upon us.

Following trips to London, Portland, Ore. and Bedminster, N.J., the next event is slated for Bolton, Mass., this weekend.

From how to watch, start times and more, here’s everything you need to know about The International tournament:

When is LIV Golf’s The International?

The International will take place from Sept. 2-4.

What are the tee times for LIV Golf’s The International?

The International has start times set for 2 p.m. ET. LIV Golf operates on a “shotgun start” style, meaning all golfers are on the course starting their rounds on different holes.

How to watch LIV Golf’s The International

The action can be streamed on LIVGolf.com or on LIV Golf’s YouTube and Facebook.

How many LIV golfers are competing at The International?

There are 48 players in the pool to compete at The International.

You can view the full list of golfers here.

How much can LIV golfers make at The International?

LIV golfers will be splitting a purse of $25 million at The International. First place earns the most with a $4 million prize, while the lowest payout would be $120,000 for 48th place.

When is the next LIV Golf event?

After The International, LIV Golf will head to Chicago’s Rich Harvest Farms course from Sept. 16-18. Here are the cities and dates for the remaining four events after Bolton, Mass.