Jake Paul Takes Conor McGregor Beef to New Level With NSFW Tirade

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor are trading barbs once again.

But the action still isn’t happening in the octagon or boxing ring.

The latest war of words between the two fighters was sparked by Paul’s appearance on “The MMA Hour,” where he said a showdown with McGregor has to happen at some point.

“At some point, it’s gotta happen,” Paul said on Monday. “Why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.”

McGregor seemed to pour cold water on a potential matchup as he responded with a pair of tweets calling Paul “a nobody.”

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

Paul then took the beef to a whole new level on Tuesday. In a profanity-laced tirade posted on Instagram, Paul clapped back at McGregor by accusing him of infidelity and using the anabolic steroid Trenbolone.

“Conor, Conor, Conor, you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon,” Paul said in the video. “Stop taking Trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f***ing years, and the last time you did was against [Donald] ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you.

“I’m 'a nobody,’ you say in this tweet. Well, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a f***ing kid from Ohio, I really am a nobody. But this is where you fought your sixth fight: There’s literally two people in the crowd. And this is where I’m going to be fighting my sixth fight: Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of Boxing. Aug. 6, I know you’ll be watching, kiddo.”

“You shouldn’t have f***ed with me, Connor,” Paul continued. “This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running s*** now. … Last year, when I won Knockout of the Year you were just getting knocked out. Fix your calcium deficiency, stop breaking your bones and let’s get in the f***ing ring and make $200 million.”

McGregor has yet to respond to Paul's rant.

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber-turned-boxer has publicly challenged the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion to a fight. Paul proposed a potential bout to UFC president Dana White back in March and said he would knock out McGregor in either boxing or MMA.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021. Last month, White said he hoped McGregor, 33, would be able to make his return to the octagon sometime later this year or early in 2023.

Paul, meanwhile, is getting set for a boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6. It will be Paul's first fight against a boxer with professional experience.

Paul has yet to lose in his young boxing career and four of his five bouts have ended with a knockout. His most recent victory came against former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, via a sixth-round KO, last December.