Jon Rahm Passes Brooks Koepka in Final Round to Win 2023 Masters Tournament

Rahm won his first green jacket behind 3-under performance on the final 18 holes to pass Brooks Koepka, who led each of the first three rounds

By Charlotte Edmonds

Jon Rahm stayed the course and has a green jacket to show for it. 

The Spaniard finished 12-under par to claim his first Masters victory on Sunday, overtaking Brooks Koepka and holding off Phil Mickelson in the fourth round at Augusta National Golf Club. 

This is Rahm's second major championship, having previously won the U.S. Open in 2021. Prior to Sunday, Rahm -- who is currently ranked No. 4 in the world -- had never finished higher than fourth at the Masters.

The 28-year-old overcame the elements in a weekend marked by rain delays and high winds that resulted in multiple trees falling around the course. After sharing the lead in the first round, Rahm slipped behind Koepka to second for the next two rounds but posted an impressive four birdies for a 3-under final round. 

