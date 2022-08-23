Kevin Durant Nets News Prompts Hilarious, Shocked NBA Twitter Response

NBA Twitter reacts to KD news with hilarious variety of posts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
After a tumultuous rollercoaster ride of rumors and cited sources, nearly two months of Kevin Durant trade speculation has come to an end.
The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday morning that Durant and the organization have smoothed things over after the superstar requested a trade in June.
The two parties "have agreed to move forward in their partnership," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. In short, Durant will remain a Net.
And as anticipated, NBA Twitter had a field day with the news -- starting with the man of the hour himself.
While Durant defended himself, the rest of Twitter took the opportunity to post some hysterical memes.
There was also some analysis from some of the top pundits in the game.
And others rejoiced -- whether they were happy about the news, or just thrilled the Durant saga is finally over.
With Durant's landing spot -- or staying spot, rather -- finally decided, it's time to look ahead to the 2022-23 NBA season.
How his decision will impact the league this year has yet to play out, but it certainly helps the Nets' chances of making another playoff run.