Bronny James, LeBron's Son, Announces Commitment to USC

LeBron James’ son Bronny says he’s ready to stay close to home and fight on.

In an Instagram post, the Sierra Canyon High School star said he has committed to play college hoops at the University of Southern California. The post includes a photo of Bronny in the USC locker room.

USC's men's basketball Instagram account responded with its own post. No words necessary.

Other finalists for the highly recruited 18-year-old son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader included Ohio State and Oregon. But Bronny will stay in Southern California after playing high school ball in Chatsworth for the past four years.

The Trojans’ home at the Galen Center is just under 2 miles south from Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers and elder James play.

The No. 33-ranked player, according to 247Sports, joins a stellar USC’ recruiting class. Bronny earned McDonald’s All-American honors by averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in his senior season.

Several key players are returning from last season's team, including guard Boogie Ellis.

The younger James' full name is LeBron James Jr., but he's much better known by his family nickname. His younger brother, Bryce, is also an elite collegiate prospect at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Bronny James already has Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals signed with Nike and Beats by Dr. Dre. He was the first high school athlete to sign with the headphones brand.