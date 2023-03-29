miami marlins

Marlins Add Gigantic Cuban Sandwich to Ballpark Menu for 2023 Season

The massive sandwich can feed four to eight people

By Eric Mullin

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins have made a gigantic addition to their ballpark menu.

loanDepot park will have a near-three-foot-long Cuban sandwich available for purchase at Marlins home games during the 2023 season.

The "Cubano Gigante" is 34 inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds. It features sweet ham, roasted mojo pork, cheese pickles, mustard and a special sauce.

The massive sandwich can feed four to eight people and costs $50.

Imagine one person walking through the loanDepot park concourse back to their seat holding that thing.

Fans can get their first taste of the Cubano Gigante when the Marlins open their season against the New York Mets on Thursday.

