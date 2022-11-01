Migos Rapper Takeoff's Fatal Shooting Has Sports World Mourning

Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas.

Waking up to this 💔 heartbreaking news. I’m stunned man. Devastated. RIP Takeoff 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HA164sIPUX — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) November 1, 2022

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”

Takeoff was loved not only in the music industry but in the sports world as well. He and his fellow group members, Quavo and Offset, were often seen courtside at NBA games supporting the Atlanta Hawks and even attended NFL games to see the Atlanta Falcons play. He also attended many NBA All-Star events and supported his uncle Quavo who played in the All-Star Celebrity Game more than once.

While fans took to social media to express their hurt at his passing, many athletes and sports media members from across the world also reacted to this devastating death:

Rest In Peace to Takeoff.

Praying for his family. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 1, 2022

Heart heavy. We gotta Stop doin this. Rest in Peace Take. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 1, 2022

This one hurts 😕 https://t.co/dQWsVVTAkp — jp crawford (@jp_crawford) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) November 1, 2022

Damn dawg RIP TAKEOFF 🚀 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) November 1, 2022

Rest in Paradise 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ac8rGcEEqn — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 1, 2022

Atlanta-based sports teams like the Falcons, Braves and the Hawks expressed their condolences:

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball



Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world



Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022

RIP to Atlanta’s own Takeoff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lrZq3oE4sf — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 1, 2022

We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture.



Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today. pic.twitter.com/amqFhkIUqR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2022

As did Hawks player Trae Young, who expressed his hurt in just three words.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took to his social media account and shared his frustration with people who decide to record during distressing times.

Media members also took to social to speak on the passing of the rapper:

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Really sad day for music and for Gwinnett. Takeoff is a legend everywhere, but in G-Co he is absolutely loved. The kindest, most humble, most caring man with the best sense of humor. All my thoughts and prayers to those closest to him who are dealing with unimaginable loss. RIP. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 1, 2022

I met 3 smart, humble & hard working guys from Atlanta on the road covering NBA playoffs in 2014 or ‘15… few months later… the entire world would know the Migos



RIP Takeoff - 🙏🏼prayers to your family & friends. Gone way too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/fSMt6yVFM5 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 1, 2022

Why can’t we just be, do the things we grew up doing, with the same people we grew up seeing everyday. When are we going to start taking care of us? Loss of life is tragic in any culture. Saddens me that we fight to stop others from devaluing us when we won’t value ourselves! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 1, 2022

Takeoff was also loved within the boxing, MMA and wrestling communities as well:

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

During a recent conversation on the podcast “Drink Champs,” which took place just a few days before his death, Takeoff spoke about the praise he recently received on his new musical project.

“It’s time to pop it, you know what I mean? It’s time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean?, Takeoff said. “I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here.”